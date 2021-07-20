Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.42 Million in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Aemetis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $5,639,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTX opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

