Caxton Associates LP Invests $804,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Hasbro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In related news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $101.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

