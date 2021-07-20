Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEN opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

