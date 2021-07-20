Caxton Associates LP Takes $12.25 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,254,000. CME Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CME Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,891,000 after purchasing an additional 176,393 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $17,386,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in CME Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME stock opened at $206.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

