CBRE Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,612% compared to the average daily volume of 60 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.00. 7,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.70. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $593,285.00. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

