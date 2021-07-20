Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.41.

CVE opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.01. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The firm has a market cap of C$19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

