Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CSFB upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.01. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The firm has a market cap of C$19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is -6.46%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.