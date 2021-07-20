Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Barclays

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$9.86 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$19.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.01.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.46%.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,142. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.