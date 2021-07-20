Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

