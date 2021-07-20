Centerra Gold (CGAU) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Centerra Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

This table compares Centerra Gold and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion $408.54 million 4.68 Centerra Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.57

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 6 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold Competitors 741 3306 3530 104 2.39

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.13%. Given Centerra Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Centerra Gold Competitors 295.09% 5.48% 0.04%

Summary

Centerra Gold competitors beat Centerra Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.