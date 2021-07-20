Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

