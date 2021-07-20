Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 30,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,620. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

