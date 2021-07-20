Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

CERE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.09.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.