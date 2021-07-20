Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) were down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47). Approximately 24,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 63,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.86).

Several analysts have recently commented on CER shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,317.95. The stock has a market cap of £213.97 million and a PE ratio of 49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Oliver Gilchrist sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.59), for a total transaction of £293,600 ($383,590.28).

Cerillion Company Profile (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

