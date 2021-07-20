CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 29.2% in June

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 797,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 44.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 7.7% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of CGI by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Shares of GIB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.34. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

