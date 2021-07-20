CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $15,165.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.39 or 0.00755211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,226,134 coins and its circulating supply is 47,830,563 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.