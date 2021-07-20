Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 77.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $484,807.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Guardians Profile

CGG is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,305,691 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

