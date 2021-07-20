Chainlink 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $766.95 Million (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $13.66 or 0.00046158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $6.01 billion and $766.95 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012194 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.77 or 0.00729004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,009,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.