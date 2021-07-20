Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after acquiring an additional 861,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRL opened at $378.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.13 and a 1 year high of $386.57.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,768 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,230. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

