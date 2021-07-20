Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRQF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.72.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PPRQF stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.85.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.