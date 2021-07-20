Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market cap of $102.76 million and $169.28 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chromia has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00752298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Chromia is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

