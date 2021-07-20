Chronologic (DAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $138,502.99 and $14.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,626 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,746 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

