Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $232.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

CHDN traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,655. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $124.13 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

