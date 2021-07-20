Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $232.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
CHDN traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,655. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $124.13 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.67 and a beta of 1.34.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $614,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308 over the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,445,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $65,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
