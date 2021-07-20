CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

Several research firms recently commented on CIX. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded up C$0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.64. The company had a trading volume of 223,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.27. The stock has a market cap of C$4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$14.91 and a 12 month high of C$23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.2392747 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.86%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

