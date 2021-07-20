CIBC Increases CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$24.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CIXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,611,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

