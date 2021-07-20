Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.95. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.19, with a volume of 1,137,547 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGX shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.04. The company has a market cap of C$835.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.2216994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

