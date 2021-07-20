Citigroup Inc. Has $236,000 Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.58.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.