Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 11,199.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 386,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

