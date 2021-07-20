Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,107,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCCU opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

