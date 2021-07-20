Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 10.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKL stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.98. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 154.43% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $152.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

