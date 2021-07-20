Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 403.01, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.37. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

