Citigroup Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.82.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.40.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

