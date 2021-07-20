Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 368.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,608 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 234,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,082 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $8,982,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 830,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,669,000 after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

