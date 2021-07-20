Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,276. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

