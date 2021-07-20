ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Down 31.9% in June

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,442,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter.

CEM stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,855. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

