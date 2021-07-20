Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,846.0 days.

Shares of CBGPF stock remained flat at $$23.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

