Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at Barclays

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,741.67 ($35.82).

LON:CCH traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,579 ($33.69). The company had a trading volume of 753,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20). The stock has a market cap of £9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,602.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 461 shares of company stock worth $1,204,127.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

