Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$131.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCA. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.75.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$120.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.89. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$189,342.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Insiders sold a total of 23,895 shares of company stock worth $2,787,748 in the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

