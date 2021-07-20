Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of CCOI opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $90.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.92 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,759. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $45,356,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth $17,712,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

