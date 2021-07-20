Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.82 million.Cognyte Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.140 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.15.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

