Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

CHRS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,030. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.