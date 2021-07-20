Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.89 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $742,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.