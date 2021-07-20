Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after buying an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth about $8,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after buying an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 175.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 143,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

CMCO stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.