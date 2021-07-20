Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

