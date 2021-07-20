Comparing Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) & Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Blue Gem Enterprise (OTCMKTS:BGEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Blue Gem Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $1.95 billion 0.52 -$559.25 million ($0.89) -8.62 Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Gem Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Blue Gem Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -0.54% 2.44% 0.80% Blue Gem Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Gem Enterprise has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexa Resources and Blue Gem Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 4 1 0 2.20 Blue Gem Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Blue Gem Enterprise.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Blue Gem Enterprise on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also develops the AripuanÃ£ project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The company also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Blue Gem Enterprise

Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in full service direct store beverage distribution activities in Florida, the United States. The company manages and distributes select allied brands, including the Title Sports Drink for food and beverage manufacturers pursuant to exclusive agreements with manufacturers. It distributes various non-alcohol beverages, such as ice teas, juices, nutritional shakes, energy shots, and sports drinks, as well as food products. The company also distributes refrigerated dairy products, fresh produce, and food and beverages, including milk; fruits, such as watermelon; nut and snack bars under the Wings of Nature Bars brand name; Apple Rush, an apple flavored fruit beverage; Xingtea, a tea beverage; and Myoplex, a shake. It serves independent retail stores and chain stores. Blue Gem Enterprise, Inc. is based in Opa-locka, Florida.

