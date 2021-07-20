Comparing Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) & Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $2.31 billion 1.35 -$3.11 billion $0.38 12.08 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwestern Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -53.26% 63.06% 7.55% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 50.40% 13.20% 13.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southwestern Energy and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 2 7 4 0 2.15 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.68, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 217,296 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 571,922 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,990 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 2,437 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

