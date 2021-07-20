Comparing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) & Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get United Fire Group alerts:

61.8% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares United Fire Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -1.80% -8.88% -2.42% Greenlight Capital Re 9.07% 11.29% 3.78%

Risk and Volatility

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Fire Group and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given United Fire Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Fire Group and Greenlight Capital Re’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.56 -$112.71 million ($2.88) -8.33 Greenlight Capital Re $484.09 million 0.62 $3.87 million N/A N/A

Greenlight Capital Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats United Fire Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.