Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

