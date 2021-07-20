Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Conifex Timber stock remained flat at $$1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

