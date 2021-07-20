ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

NYSE COP opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

